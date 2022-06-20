Omaha police announce 15-year-old suspect charged in connection to 2021 homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department announced Monday that a 15-year-old has been charged with the alleged murder of Timothy Washington III. The incident occurred on June 16, 2021, according to police.

The arrest was made in conjunction with the OPD's Homicide Unit and the Douglas County Attorney's Office.

According to police, charges were also filed against the 15-year-old in connection to the non-fatal shooting of Mack Johnson and a robbery in 2021.

The suspect is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, robbery, two counts of shooting at an occupied dwelling/vehicle and five counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony according to police.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.