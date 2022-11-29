Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Police arrest 13-year-old for suspected murder of Lenny Rodriguez

Wednesday night near 29th and Shirley 13-year-old Lenny Rodriguez was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died. Thursday, family came to the scene to remember Lenny, telling 3 News Now stories and memories of who Lenny was to them. Remembered as a funny, loving little boy, an 8th-grader at Ralston Middle School.
Posted at 7:34 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 20:34:22-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police announced on Monday night that they have arrested a 13-year-old boy for the suspected murder of Lenny Rodriguez.

According to a press release, the suspect has been booked for first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and tampering with evidence.

Police say that the suspect was already detained at the Douglas County Youth Center in relation to another incident involving robbery, gun use and auto theft.

RELATED: Omaha Police investigate late Wednesday homicide of 13-year-old boy

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018