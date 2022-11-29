Omaha Police arrest 13-year-old for suspected murder of Lenny Rodriguez

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police announced on Monday night that they have arrested a 13-year-old boy for the suspected murder of Lenny Rodriguez.

According to a press release, the suspect has been booked for first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and tampering with evidence.

Police say that the suspect was already detained at the Douglas County Youth Center in relation to another incident involving robbery, gun use and auto theft.

