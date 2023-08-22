Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Police arrest 62-year-old in connection to the death of a child left in a van Monday

OPD confirms a one-year-old has died after being found in vehicle.
Posted at 9:04 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 10:10:08-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department's Child Special Victims Unit is investigating the death of a one-year-old child at 5001 Leavenworth Street.

Here's what we know:

According to OPD, officers responded to Kidz of the Future Childcare at 3:06 p.m. Monday for an unresponsive child who was left in a van.

Omaha Fire Department medics transported the child to the Nebraska Medical Center where the victim was declared dead.

Investigators have arrested the van driver, Ryan Williams, 62, for child abuse by neglect resulting in death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018