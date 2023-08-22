Omaha Police arrest 62-year-old in connection to the death of a child left in a van Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department's Child Special Victims Unit is investigating the death of a one-year-old child at 5001 Leavenworth Street.

Here's what we know:

According to OPD, officers responded to Kidz of the Future Childcare at 3:06 p.m. Monday for an unresponsive child who was left in a van.

Omaha Fire Department medics transported the child to the Nebraska Medical Center where the victim was declared dead.

Investigators have arrested the van driver, Ryan Williams, 62, for child abuse by neglect resulting in death.

The investigation is ongoing.

