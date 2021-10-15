Omaha police arrest local priest on 2 felony charges including alleged abuse of a vulnerable adult

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Michael Gutgsell, a former Catholic priest who served at St. Joseph in Springfield and St. Cecilia Cathedral, was arrested by the Omaha Police Department on two, class 3A felony charges.

An arrest warrant for Gutgsell was signed in Douglas County Count on Wednesday and he is being charged with attempt of a class 2A felony and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Gutsgell resigned from his roles with the Archdiocese of Omaha in August after an audit uncovered allegedly thefts, which the archdiocese said was reported to Sarpy and Douglas County authorities.

READ MORE: Sarpy County pastor resigns after allegedly stealing more than $125,000 from parish and an estate

