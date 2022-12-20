Omaha Police arrest suspect for second-degree murder in homicide at 33rd and Ames

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police announced that the Omaha Metro Fugitive Task Force has arrested 25-year-old Imhotep Davis in relation to the homicide at 33rd and Ames Avenue.

According to OPD, Davis was arrested for second-degree murder, first-degree felony assault, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and tampering with evidence related to this investigation.

The alleged homicide happened on Nov. 13 in which one woman was killed and 7 others were injured.

Davis is being booked into Douglas County Corrections.

