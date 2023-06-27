Omaha Police arrest suspect from 2022 homicide investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection to the homicide of 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. in September 2022.

The shooting happened in the area of 52nd and Ames Ave on September 2, 2022.

Police have booked the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Marsavion Watson, for first-degree murder and use of a weapon gun to commit a felony.

