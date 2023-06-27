Watch Now
Omaha Police arrest suspect from 2022 homicide investigation

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 09:31:39-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection to the homicide of 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. in September 2022.

The shooting happened in the area of 52nd and Ames Ave on September 2, 2022.

Police have booked the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Marsavion Watson, for first-degree murder and use of a weapon gun to commit a felony.

