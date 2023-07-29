Omaha Police arrest suspects in connection to multiple robberies including Family Dollar and local hotels

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, Omaha Police said that its robbery unit detectives have arrested Wayne Rolling, 29, and Keith Hill, 27, in connection to a series of robberies between July 15 and early Friday morning.

Here's what we know from the police:

Officers responded to Scooter's located on 72nd Street for a report of a robbery shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday. It was determined the suspects in the Scooter's robbery matched that of the suspects of an earlier robbery at the Comfort Suites located on Bedford Avenue. That robbery occurred around 5:45 a.m. Friday.

Through the investigation, Rolling and Hill were located. Police allege they are connected to the following robberies:

July 15: NP Mart - 4229 N 60th Street (AT14146)

July 25: NP Mart - 5608 Ames Avenue (AT16791)

July 25: La Quinta - 3333 N 104th Street (AT16883)

July 26: Family Dollar - 2930 Sprague Street (AT17071)

July 26: Family Dollar - 2601 N 16th Street (AT17086)

July 28: Comfort Suites - 10503 Bedford Avenue (AT17532)

July 28: Scooters - 4040 N 72nd Street (AT17529)

Rolling was booked on suspicion of seven counts of robbery, seven counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, theft by receiving, and auto theft.

Hill was booked on suspicion of seven counts of robbery, seven counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, and theft by receiving.

