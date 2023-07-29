Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Police arrest suspects in connection to multiple robberies including Family Dollar and local hotels

OPD Extras
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
OPD Extras
Posted at 5:22 PM, Jul 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-29 18:22:11-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, Omaha Police said that its robbery unit detectives have arrested Wayne Rolling, 29, and Keith Hill, 27, in connection to a series of robberies between July 15 and early Friday morning.

Here's what we know from the police:

Officers responded to Scooter's located on 72nd Street for a report of a robbery shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday. It was determined the suspects in the Scooter's robbery matched that of the suspects of an earlier robbery at the Comfort Suites located on Bedford Avenue. That robbery occurred around 5:45 a.m. Friday.

Through the investigation, Rolling and Hill were located. Police allege they are connected to the following robberies:

July 15: NP Mart - 4229 N 60th Street (AT14146)
July 25: NP Mart - 5608 Ames Avenue (AT16791)
July 25: La Quinta - 3333 N 104th Street (AT16883)
July 26: Family Dollar - 2930 Sprague Street (AT17071)
July 26: Family Dollar - 2601 N 16th Street (AT17086)
July 28: Comfort Suites - 10503 Bedford Avenue (AT17532)
July 28: Scooters - 4040 N 72nd Street (AT17529)

Rolling was booked on suspicion of seven counts of robbery, seven counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, theft by receiving, and auto theft.

Hill was booked on suspicion of seven counts of robbery, seven counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, and theft by receiving.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018