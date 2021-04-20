Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer calls Chauvin's actions "reprehensible"
Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2014, file photo, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer pauses during a news conference at police headquarters in Omaha, Neb., with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, left. Bryce Dion, a sound technician with the "Cops" television show who was embedded with Omaha police, was killed during an armed robbery at a Wendy's fast-food restaurant. A Nebraska judge has dismissed a wrongful death case brought by the family of Dion. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Posted at 5:39 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 19:20:07-04
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer issued his reaction to former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin being convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Tuesday afternoon.
In May 2020, it was apparent to my senior command staff and I that Mr. Chauvin was guilty and his actions were reprehensible. Today, the jury’s verdict validates those sentiments and holds Mr. Chauvin accountable for his actions.
Let’s use this moment as an opportunity to find common ground for police and communities all across this country as justice was served.
Omaha has made great strides when the community and OPD have worked together. OPD would like to use this moment to further commit to our community.
Chief Schmaderer
