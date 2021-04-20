Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer calls Chauvin's actions "reprehensible"

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer issued his reaction to former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin being convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Tuesday afternoon.

In May 2020, it was apparent to my senior command staff and I that Mr. Chauvin was guilty and his actions were reprehensible. Today, the jury’s verdict validates those sentiments and holds Mr. Chauvin accountable for his actions.



Let’s use this moment as an opportunity to find common ground for police and communities all across this country as justice was served.



Omaha has made great strides when the community and OPD have worked together. OPD would like to use this moment to further commit to our community. Chief Schmaderer