Omaha police confirm search for Lauren Williams, missing Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday the Omaha Police Department (OPD) confirmed it is searching for a missing Omaha woman, Lauren Williams.

According to her friends, Williams went missing on Tuesday. She is 34 years old, white and stands five feet and one inch tall. She has brunette hair and hazel eyes and may be wearing dark-rimmed glasses.

Friends and family say she left her house near Wenninghoff Farms, just to the north of 82nd Street and Sorenson Parkway, at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. She was on foot and did not take her phone.

For more information, please visit the Facebook page set up for Lauren's search.

To contact OPD with information, call 402-444-5600.

