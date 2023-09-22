Omaha Police Department identifies 3 officers involved in shooting death of armed suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department has released the names of the three officers involved in the shooting death of an armed suspect on September 10.

Police shot an armed suspect on the morning of September 10 near 101st and Pacific after he allegedly pointed a gun at bystanders and officers.

The suspect, 27-year-old Matthew X. Johnson, was later pronounced dead at CUMC-Bergan Mercy Hospital.

The three involved officers were identified as:



Officer Brian Diminico, Uniform Patrol Bureau

15 years of service



15 years of service Officer Benjamin Hoffman, Uniform Patrol Bureau

4 years of service



4 years of service Officer Tyler Boyer, Uniform Patrol Bureau

3 years of service

In a press release, OPD stated that the department's Officer Involved Investigations Team has interviewed the involved officers and witnesses in this incident.

They went on to say that various aspects of the incident were captured on either officers’ body-worn cameras, cruiser dash cameras, and/or the OPD helicopter camera.

"The footage and witness statements corroborate the actions of Mr. Johnson and those of the officers," said OPD in a press release.

In accordance with state law, the case will be presented to a grand jury once the investigation is complete. The law requires a grand jury to be summoned when a person dies while in the custody of, or while being apprehended by law enforcement.

