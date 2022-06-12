Omaha Police investigating near-drowning at Hitchcock Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a near-drowning at Hitchcock Park Saturday night. According to police, an anonymous caller from a 911 phone stated their friend was drowning.

When responders arrived they did not find the caller in the area.

Omaha fire located a male victim in the pool who then was then transported to Bergan Mercy with CPR in progress.

The victim is between the ages of 15 to 20 years old according to OPD.

Police say that the victim is in stable condition but believed to have severe brain trauma due to this incident.

There was a similar incident that happened on May 29 at the same pool. In that incident, 18-year-old Komi Olympio nearly drowned after being reported to be at the bottom of the pool.

