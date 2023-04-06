Watch Now
Omaha Police investigating Thursday afternoon armed bank robbery; suspects at large

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 2:46 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 15:46:02-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a bank robbery at the First Interstate Bank on 4718 L Street at 12:25 p.m.

Here's what we know from police:

Police spoke with witnesses who stated two robbers entered the bank with firearms and demanded an undetermined amount of cash. The robbers then left the bank northbound.

Suspect one was described as a tall male with a large build, ski mask, grey hoody and armed with a silver handgun.

Suspect two was described as tall, wearing a ski mask, black hoody and armed with a black handgun.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

