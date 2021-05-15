Omaha police make arrest in 2020 homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department announced an arrest in a homicide case from 2020.

Anthony Triplett, 31, was arrested Friday in connection to the death of Ebony King last April at 2518 Hartman Ave.

Triplett was arrested without incident and booked into Douglas County Corrections.

Family members recalled the 37-year-old King, a mother of three, as a very giving, family-oriented person.

