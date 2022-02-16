Omaha Police Officer facing federal Transportation of Child Pornography charge

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In an email, the Omaha Police Department said one of its officers, Christopher Groth has been arrested on a federal charge of Transportation of Child Pornography.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation with the continued assistance of OPD, the department says. Chief Todd Schmaderer placed the officer on administrative leave pending criminal and internal investigations.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.