Omaha Police officer fired from the department

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police confirmed that Katherine Belcastro-Gonzalez was fired from the department on May 12 in a press release on Wednesday.

OPD published this statement:

“Due to recent media inquiries regarding her status with the Omaha Police Department, we are sharing that Chief Todd Schmaderer formally requested the employment of Katherine Belcastro-Gonzalez be terminated on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The personnel matter will be reviewed by the court, which is open to the press and public. Chief Schmaderer will not be making any statements regarding the termination so as to preserve Mrs. Belcastro-Gonzalez’s personnel rights. However, she may release the termination letter showing the contents. The letter will not come from the Omaha Police Department at this time.”

This is a developing story that 3 News Now will continue to follow.

In 2019, Gonzalez filed a lawsuit against the city after a sexual harassment complaint against an OPD lieutenant was not fully investigated in 2010.

The suit also states that several other female officers came forward with allegations of the lieutenant's "wrongful conduct directed at women in the workplace." The suit states that they chose not to file a complaint, out of fear of retaliation.

Her husband, Greg Gonzalez is set to face Aaron Hanson for Douglas County Sheriff in November.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.