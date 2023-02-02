Omaha Police release body camera footage from fatal shooting at Dino's Storage

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police released four still photos from body-worn cameras depicting a fatal shooting incident at Dino's Storage on Monday night. Two officers exchanged gunfire with a burglary suspect who died.

Both Officer Nicholas Lanning and Officer Joshua Moore were injured in the exchange. Police say the suspect, 38-year-old Steven Docken, was killed after being shot several times.

SEE MORE: Omaha police officers injured in Monday shooting named; deceased suspect identified

Bodycam photos

CONTENT WARNING: Some may find these images difficult to see.

In the first photo, Docken can be seen in a storage unit just behind that laundry basket.

In the next two photos, police say that Docken is attempting to get away from the officers.

In the final photo, Docken can be seen holding what appears to be a handgun in his right hand.

The Omaha Police Department said it will adhere to Nebraska statutes and release transcripts and body camera footage if the case is dismissed by the grand jury. The materials will be available for review by request.

