Omaha Police release video of suspects in second Frontier Justice gun theft; the store was also robbed in June

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are asking for assistance in identifying two burglars who stole guns from Frontier Justice on August 7.

OPD released a video from the incident on Monday.

Frontier Justice was robbed earlier in the year by a group of five suspects.

According to police, this theft is not believed to be connected to an earlier incident on June 30.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP. You are eligible for a $1,000 reward.

RELATED: ATF identifies one suspect in Frontier Justice burglary, still seeking community help

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.