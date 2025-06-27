Omaha provider says traditional vaccine schedule safe despite questions by advisory panel

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy, Jr. recently fired all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and appointed new members, some of whom are considered vaccine skeptics. The panel is currently reviewing the childhood vaccine schedule recommended by the CDC.



KMTV spoke with a nurse practitioner who treats children and teens about the vaccine schedule and its safety.

Katrina Markel: "So, what are some of the worries in the healthcare community right now?"

Shaylee Laursen, APRN: "We have worries about kids in the school setting not being immunized against MMR. I'm personally expecting a baby at the end of August. And they don't get the first MMR vaccine until 12 months of age, so that first twelve months has me a little bit worried." Both Iowa and Nebraska have had reported cases of measles this year, which is the first time in several years for both states.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Should we review the recommended schedule for childhood vaccines?

I'm neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.

For the second day, a CDC vaccine advisory panel convened to review vaccine recommendations most infectious disease experts consider to be safe and effective.

Rep. Kim Schrier: "You have lied to parents about vaccines for 20 years."

In a congressional hearing earlier this week, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Junior defended his decision to fire all 17 members of the vaccine advisory committee, replacing those members with a smaller, handpicked group — some on record as vaccine skeptics.

Kennedy: "The new ACIP panel, which has great scientists on 'em, none of which are anti-vax..."

The new panel members are reviewing the childhood vaccine schedule this week.

I spoke with Shaylee Laursen, a nurse practitioner at One World Community Health in Omaha about the safety of the vaccine schedule.

Katrina Markel: "Are providers seeing a rise in vaccine hesitancy?"

Laursen: "Fortunately, so far, I haven't seen a rise in vaccine hesitancy when it comes to the general childhood vaccine schedule."

Laursen primarily works with children and teens.

Katrina: "What do you tell families if they have questions about either the vaccine schedule or childhood vaccines in general?"

Laursen: "I start by saying 'We follow the CDC recommendations for vaccines, that’s medically sound. It's proven by science and research.'"

Both Iowa and Nebraska have reported cases of measles recently, the first in several years for both states.

Katrina: "So, what are some of the worries in the healthcare community right now?"

On Thursday, the panel endorsed flu vaccines, but only flu vaccines that don't use a preservative that is — falsely — tied to autism.

