Omaha Public Library and Great Plains Museum partnering for Juneteenth celebration and exhibit

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Ahead of Juneteenth, a holiday which is observed on July 19 and celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, the Omaha Public Library (OPL) and the Great Plains Black History Museum will be partnering to showcase a photo exhibit at one of the library’s branches in North Omaha.

To kick things off, a Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony will be held this Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at OPL’s Charles B. Washington Branch located 2868 Ames Ave.

OPL said:

“Omaha Public Library (OPL) and the Great Plains Black History Museum will contribute to the Juneteenth celebration of joy, freedom, and pride in North Omaha by hosting an exhibit featuring historical photos of North Omaha citizens throughout the decades. Dozens of photos will be on display at Charles B. Washington Branch, June 12 through July 10, and community members may view the exhibition during open library hours.



Photos in the exhibit showcase the social scene of North Omaha through the decades including social club members, North O hotspots, former Miss Cotillion winners, Miss Black Nebraska contestants, parades, and more. Though many individuals and locations in the images have been identified, viewers are invited to add to and interact with the exhibit by sharing the names of individuals and locations they recognize.”

This month, the library also has a Juneteenth reading list which you can find at on its website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.