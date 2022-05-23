Omaha Public Library's Summer Reading Program returns June 1

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The school year is coming to an end but the reading continues. The Omaha Public Library's Summer Reading Program returns to its 12 branches on June 1, and will run through July 31.

Summer Reading Program encourages and incentivizes kids, teens and adults to visit their local library and read during the summer. Studies show that students who read during the summer months get better grades and reading scores when they return to school in the fall.

"The whole purpose of Summer Reading Program is to prevent what's called the summer slide — and this is the time when kids are out of school that they're not really engaged in learning," said Omaha Public Library Marketing Manager Emily Getzschman. "Reading for fun keeps their brains active, it keeps them ready to go back to school in the fall, ready to learn. So even though they don't know that that's happening, it's a great way to keep their minds engaged, keep their imaginations working and just have fun while they're doing it."

This year's Summer Reading Program theme is "Oceans of Possibilities."

All of the programs and events throughout the summer are free, and students who sign up receive a free book upon registering for the program. Throughout the summer reading program, participants can win prizes such as a ticket voucher to see an Omaha Storm Chasers baseball game, plus engage in other fun activities such as escape rooms.

To sign up or learn more about what the Summer Reading Program has to offer, click here.

