OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The start of the new school year may be a couple of months away, but Omaha Public Schools still have some important Board of Education meetings around the corner.

OPS bi-weekly board meeting was set to take place Monday, June 20. However, it was moved to Thursday, June 23, due to all school buildings closing for Juneteenth.

Now some board members are unable to attend Thursday's meeting, which has pushed one agenda item to the next meeting.

That's the vote to extend the contract for Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan. The extension would have begun on July 1 and ran through June 30, 2025. It includes a 4.85 percent salary increase, which aligns with the total 2022-23 package increase approved for teachers.

In this week's meeting, the board will vote to approve the district's recommendations for staffing adjustments. That includes bringing on more than 60 new teachers, many of which are first-year teachers, along with some teachers coming out of retirement.

There will also be a vote to approve the purchase of textbooks for the district's two new high schools, Buena Vista and Westview. The cost would be just over $33,600.

OPS will be hosting a welcoming event for all of its new teachers Thursday afternoon and the new Forest Station Elementary School as it continues its recruiting efforts.

