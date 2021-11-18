Omaha Public Schools Board of Education has vacancy as Kimara Snipes moves out of subdistrict

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Public Schools Board of Education Member Kimara Snipes announced that she moved out of her constituency, Subdistrict 8. This creates an opening on the school board, according to a news release from OPS.

“I absolutely loved being a school board member. It has been an honor to serve as a representative of the school district I grew up in,” Snipes said in the press release. “I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished during my time on the Board of Education. It hurts me to have to leave the Board, as I never imagined a housing issue would prevent me from being able to serve. My dedication to youth and families will not stop and I have no doubt that the board will enjoy continued successes in the future. I do plan to remain fully engaged and present.”

Board of Education President Shavonna Holman and Superintendent Cheryl Logan both praised Snipes for her service on the board.

Members of the Board of Education will identify the next person to hold the Subdistrict 8 seat through an application and public interview process in the weeks to come.

