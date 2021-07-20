Omaha Public Works: Another wastewater leak into Zorinsky Lake

OMAHA, Neb — On July 14, city officials warned that thousands of gallons of untreated wastewater had spilled into Zorinsky Lake. On Tuesday afternoon, the Omaha Public Works Department sent out a new warning that a minor leak was detected upstream from last week's spill.

In a news release, the city said that this event was much smaller than the wastewater leak that was repaired last week. Water quality is currently being analyzed and, until that time, the public works department has issued the following advisory: