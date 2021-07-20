Omaha Public Works: Another wastewater leak into Zorinsky Lake

OMAHA, Neb — On July 14, city officials warned that thousands of gallons of untreated wastewater had spilled into Zorinsky Lake. On Tuesday afternoon, the Omaha Public Works Department sent out a new warning that a minor leak was detected upstream from last week's spill.
In a news release, the city said that this event was much smaller than the wastewater leak that was repaired last week. Water quality is currently being analyzed and, until that time, the public works department has issued the following advisory:
Due to the wastewater leak earlier today, personal discretion during recreational use of the lake at this location is encouraged as a safeguard until water quality test results are received. Based on previous water sampling results, no adverse effects are anticipated. As a precaution, avoid allowing pets in the water at the location near the project site.
Barricades are in place on portions of the bike trail near the 168th Street Bridge to protect the public from construction activities associated with the repairs.
This advisory will remain in effect until the valve construction is complete. Water quality shall continue to be monitored and measured against EPA standards for safe recreational waters.
~ Omaha Public Works Department