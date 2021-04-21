Omaha radio personality Chris Baker publishes racist tweet; denounced by state leaders

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — KFAB radio personality Chris Baker is in hot water after sending a racist tweet that has since been removed from his Twitter account.

Baker is the conservative host of an afternoon talk show and a comedian. Yesterday, following the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, Baker published a tweet with the word “Guilty!” above an image of indigenous, people of color wearing traditional garb.

The juxtaposition of the image with the text seemed to imply that this was how the Black community would celebrate the verdict.

Nebraska State Senator John McCollister, a Republican, responded to the tweet on his social media accounts.

"Racism like this is a FEATURE of conservative talk radio but they usually mask it with dog whistles," wrote McCollister.

KMTV Screenshot from McCollister's Facebook account

Negative reaction to the tweet has been pouring in on Twitter from around the world.

In an email to our news partners at the Omaha World-Herald, C. Taylor Walet III, area president/Nebraska for iHeartRadio, said "Please know that this does not represent our viewpoint or our values; we take this situation very seriously and are reviewing it internally in order to take appropriate action."

This is the tweet, which has since been deleted by Baker.

KMTV Screenshot of earlier Tweet from Baker

