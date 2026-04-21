Omaha residents can now enjoy unlimited free bike rides across the city to improve health and transit

A first-of-its-kind program now offers residents unlimited, free 60-minute bike rides

Sponsored in part by Medica, the initiative aims to improve community health and provide a free transportation option as costs rise.

Organizers will collect data over the next year to prove the program's benefits to supporters and try to maintain the free service.

The initiative spans two states, three counties, and six cities. The program is made possible through support from title sponsors and the nonprofit health plan provider Medica.

Riding bikes offers many health benefits, including reducing stress and decreasing the chances of diabetes and heart disease.

Mayor Ewing said as the price of transportation rises, this is a way to make moving around the city easier.

Benny Foltz, CEO of Roamshare, the nonprofit provider of Heartland bikes

said this partnership is going to connect people from all over the city.

"We here at Heartland Bikes, here, firmly believing the bike, is a valid form of transportation, and we're trying to remove all barriers and accessing our system. And so, in years past, we have provided deep discounts on our bikes. But now we've planned long enough and raised enough money that we're able to provide it free for the time, for at least for this year," Foltz said.

Within the year, Foltz said they are hoping to collect enough data to show funders that biking benefits the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.