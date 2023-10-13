Omaha restaurant to be featured on Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

WD Cravings, a popular Omaha brunch and dinner spot founded in 2017, is getting national attention.

The restaurant will be featured on an episode of Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" on Friday at 8 p.m. on the Food Network.

If the name sounds familiar, WD Cravings was featured by 3 News Now's Serese Cole in July 2021.

WD Cravings is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, and reopens from 5 to 8 p.m. the same days. For weekend hours and menu options, click here.

