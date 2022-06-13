Omaha restaurants ready for College World Series surge

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tens of thousands of people will be making the trip to Omaha starting this week for the NCAA Men’s College World Series.

Visitors will be chomping at the bit to sink their teeth into some of the best food the metro has to offer.

That includes Block 16. The restaurant's awards and recognition speak for itself, and so does the line that's constantly out the door.

They look forward to serving baseball fans from all around the country every year.

"It's always a blast to feed people that have never been here before,” Block 16 Co-owner Paul Urban said. “We take pride in what we do and work really, really hard to make this something special for everybody.”

Like many other places, Block 16 is short-staffed. With the extremely large crowds that will be stopping by, wait times will be a bit longer.

Urban asks that you bring both your appetite and your patience when you stop by.

"It goes from having a line down the street to a line down to 11th Street. It's crazy, but it's awesome. Everybody is excited to be here, we have all these new faces,” Urban said. “We follow the World Series a lot. We love baseball so it's always exciting for us, and our staff—we just get a kick out of it.”

“It's a sense of accomplishment by the time that we can be done after a couple weeks and enjoy our lives again but, you know, it's fun."

Block 16 is well known for its daily specials. Urban teased a CWS-themed burger that one of the cooks came up with. Now, what will be on that burger? We will have to wait and see.

