Omaha small businesses can apply for AI training program to boost marketing and growth

Omaha small business owners have an opportunity to learn how to use artificial intelligence to reach more customers and grow their businesses through a new program called Breakthrough 402.

The program is designed to turn AI from a buzzword into a practical tool, helping entrepreneurs create marketing content, follow up with customers and even build an AI assistant trained on their own business. Organizers are looking for 10 businesses for the pilot program.

Grant McGaugh, CEO of 5 Star BDM, said the program offers three core advantages for small businesses.

"Number one is speed, speed to market. It'll give you that, as well as communication modalities, that can be text, that can be, images, that can be video, and then that can be done at scale. So those three things, speed, communication, and scale, is what AI does for a small business."

The application deadline is Aug. 14. Business owners can sign up at 5starbdm.

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