Omaha soccer shop stocked with gift options ahead of 2026 World Cup

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Soccer fans looking for the perfect Christmas gift ahead of the World Cup can find everything they need at a local shop that has been serving Omaha for more than three decades.

Soccer Internationale, located near 132nd and Center in Orchard Plaza, specializes in European team jerseys and the latest soccer gear.

"A lot of the European teams, this is what a lot of the fans like, they like to come in here and see these jerseys hung in here," said Tony Turco, the shop's owner.

The store has built a loyal following within Omaha's soccer community over the years.

"The Omaha soccer community is so tight-knit. Everybody knows each other, everyone supports each other," said Trevor Green, an employee at the shop.

Soccer Internationale stocks equipment year-round for players at all levels, from high school and college teams to club players preparing for major events.

"So many of the new shoes, anytime there's a new drop we've got them here," Green said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.