Omaha Summer Arts Festival returns in person, new location

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 48th annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival returns in person this weekend for the first time since 2019. The previous two years, the event went virtual/hybrid due to the pandemic.

The biggest change coming this year is the move to Aksarben Village, which will be the new home of the festival moving forward.

More than 130 artists around the country and locally will have their work on display, along with youth exhibits.

There will also be plenty of food and drink options and live entertainment throughout the weekend.

The festival begins Friday at 11 a.m. and will run throughout the weekend.

For the full schedule, along with everything that will be taking place at the Omaha Summer Arts Festival, click here.

