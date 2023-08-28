Omaha Tap House hosting fundraiser for family of Ra'Miyah Worthington on Monday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Tap House is hosting a fundraiser for the family of a one-year-old girl, Ra'Miyah Worthington, who died after beingleft in a hot daycare van last week. It's Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 10% of sales will be donated to the family.

