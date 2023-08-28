Omaha Tap House hosting fundraiser for family of Ra'Miyah Worthington on Monday evening
Prev
Next
A call at 3 p.m. Monday for an unresponsive one-year-old brought officers to Kidz of the Future, a childcare center near 50th and Leavenworth Streets. Ra'Miyah went to the hospital in extremely critical condition but she did not make it. Her parents have six children and have been bringing their kids to the daycare for more than five years. Three of their kids were in that van, including Ra'Miyah, but only two of them made it inside.
Posted at 3:34 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 16:34:25-04
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Tap House is hosting a fundraiser for the family of a one-year-old girl, Ra'Miyah Worthington, who died after beingleft in a hot daycare van last week. It's Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 10% of sales will be donated to the family.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.