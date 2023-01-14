Omaha Tattoo Arts Festival attracts talent from around the world

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The fifth annual Omaha Tattoo Arts Festival runs through Sunday at the CHI Health Center.

It features big-name artists in the business from all over the world, a wide variety of local tattoo vendors and, of course, the opportunity to walk out with some fresh ink.

3 News Now spoke with an artist that came all the way from Milan, Italy.

“So, most of the time I'm lucky because they fly to Italy or fly to where I am," said Pennyboy, one of the tattoo artists. "I'd like the idea that I can go in one spot and people know that I will be there and they can get a tattoo by me.”

Tickets are available at the door.

