Stay busy this weekend with these affordable Omaha area events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Enjoy some family fun with these local and affordable events happening around the Omaha area this weekend.

Tattoo Arts Show

Jan. 13: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.; Jan.14: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.; Jan. 15: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

CHI Health Center

455 North 10th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Admission is $20 a day or $40 for a 3-day pass. Tickets are only sold at the door.

Featuring special guests from Ink Master and FAME Tattoos.

For more information visit: villainarts.com.

Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite"

Jan. 13: 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 14: 7:30; Jan. 15 2 p.m.

Hoff Family Center & Culture Center

1001 South 6th Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa 51501

Ticket prices vary.

Featuring a production of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite".

For more information read: Neil Simon's 'Plaza Suite' coming to The Hoff Center in Council Bluffs

The Winter Kids Dream Film Series: Weekend of Jan. 13 through Jan.16

Featuring showings of "Minions: The Rise of Gru".

Jan.13: 1:30 p.m.; Jan. 14: 1:30 p.m.; Jan. 15: 1:30 p.m.

Majestic Cinema of Omaha

14304 West Maple Road

Omaha, Nebraska 68164

Jan. 13: 12:00 p.m.; Jan. 14: 1:00 p.m.; Jan. 15: 1:00 p.m.

Twin Creek Cinema

3909 Raynor Parkway

Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

Jan. 13: 1:00 p.m.; Jan. 14: 12:00 p.m.; Jan. 15: 1:30 p.m.

Village Pointe Cinema

304 North 174th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68118

Admission is $3 per movie ticket.

For more information visit: marcustheatres.com.

Indoor Winter Zoo Safari

Jan. 15: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo

3701 South 10th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68107

Admission is adults (ages 12 and over): $17.95; Children (ages 3-11): $11.95; Seniors (65 and over): $16.95; Children (2 and under): FREE; Military Adult (12 and over): $16.95; Military Child (ages 3-11): $10.95

Featuring an indoor safari exploring all indoor exhibits.

For more information visit: faceboook.com.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.