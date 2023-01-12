Watch Now
Stay busy this weekend with these affordable Omaha area events

Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Winter File
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is seen from the exterior on Feb. 14, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Winter File
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 17:32:20-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Enjoy some family fun with these local and affordable events happening around the Omaha area this weekend.

Tattoo Arts Show
Jan. 13: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.; Jan.14: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.; Jan. 15: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
CHI Health Center
455 North 10th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Admission is $20 a day or $40 for a 3-day pass. Tickets are only sold at the door.
Featuring special guests from Ink Master and FAME Tattoos.
For more information visit: villainarts.com.

Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite"
Jan. 13: 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 14: 7:30; Jan. 15 2 p.m.
Hoff Family Center & Culture Center
1001 South 6th Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51501
Ticket prices vary.
Featuring a production of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite".
For more information read: Neil Simon's 'Plaza Suite' coming to The Hoff Center in Council Bluffs

The Winter Kids Dream Film Series: Weekend of Jan. 13 through Jan.16
Featuring showings of "Minions: The Rise of Gru".

Jan.13: 1:30 p.m.; Jan. 14: 1:30 p.m.; Jan. 15: 1:30 p.m.
Majestic Cinema of Omaha
14304 West Maple Road
Omaha, Nebraska 68164

Jan. 13: 12:00 p.m.; Jan. 14: 1:00 p.m.; Jan. 15: 1:00 p.m.
Twin Creek Cinema
3909 Raynor Parkway
Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

Jan. 13: 1:00 p.m.; Jan. 14: 12:00 p.m.; Jan. 15: 1:30 p.m.
Village Pointe Cinema
304 North 174th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68118

Admission is $3 per movie ticket.
For more information visit: marcustheatres.com.

Indoor Winter Zoo Safari
Jan. 15: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo
3701 South 10th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68107
Admission is adults (ages 12 and over): $17.95; Children (ages 3-11): $11.95; Seniors (65 and over): $16.95; Children (2 and under): FREE; Military Adult (12 and over): $16.95; Military Child (ages 3-11): $10.95
Featuring an indoor safari exploring all indoor exhibits.
For more information visit: faceboook.com.

