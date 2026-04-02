Omaha Uber and Lyft drivers feel the impact of record-high gas prices on their overall take-home pay

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - - Record-high gas prices are impacting the take-home pay of Omaha rideshare drivers. Learn how one local driver is navigating the costs

Gas prices of $3 to $4 in Omaha are cutting into the overall take-home pay .

The high cost of fuel and city construction are changing how rideshare drivers evaluate fares and navigate the city.

Drivers are actively looking for ways to cut costs, such as filling up in areas with cheaper gas like Council Bluffs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you drive, getting gas is something you can't avoid. As gas prices hit record highs, those who drive for rideshare services like Uber or Lyft are feeling the impact a little more.

Terrence Tryon, who is also a photographer, has been driving for Lyft and Uber for 8 years. He got into the rideshare business after an injury left him unable to work.

"During my injury, I think that if I wasn't doing this, I wouldn't, I wouldn't be able to generate any type of funds," Tryon said.

He has been a driver in big cities like Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., and is no stranger to seeing high gas prices. However, recent gas prices in Omaha have been $3 to $4, impacting his overall take-home income.

When I asked what the most rewarding part of the job is, Tryon said it is the pay. I also asked if he finds a point where gas is too high and it is no longer beneficial to drive.

"Um, it's always beneficial to drive, regardless of what the gas prices are. The change in gas is outrageous, by the way but it definitely changes how you drive. how you look at some of the fares," Tryon said.

Because time is money, construction around the city is also a factor in what Tryon takes home, but he saves where he can.

"At the beginning of my rides, I normally gas up, so Council Bluffs actually has a little bit cheaper gas. But, um, I do see that gas is cheaper, um, depending on like the area of town that you're in," Tryon said.

Even with the rising cost of gas, Tryon is still thankful to have the flexibility and income that rideshare provides.

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