Omahan in Israel says many believe ongoing war helps Netanyahu hang onto power

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Aurelia Roddy is an Omaha native living in Tel Aviv, Israel. She moved to Israel to work on a master's degree in Middle Eastern studies and stayed. Eventually, she worked as a journalist in her adopted home.



We spoke with Roddy last year, shortly after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks inside Israel.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was in Israel Tuesday; an attempt to renew ceasefire talks amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

"This morning I was woken up from a – my alarm was a rocket siren."

I asked Roddy to share her observations more than a year since Hamas killed and kidnapped Israeli civilians and the Israeli government retaliated with an ongoing military operation. Her analysis: "The current government now sees the ongoing war as a way to stay in power."

“...Every person knows someone who was killed, someone who’s fighting right now, someone who is a hostage. Everyone is connected,” said Roddy.

Fighting is close and escalating between Israel and Iranian-backed paramilitary group Hezbollah. The distance between Tel-Aviv and Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon is about the same as the distance between Omaha and Des Moines.

“Maybe what people don’t understand is it’s very hard to extend your empathy to another group of people as much as they may deserve it, as much as they may need it, when you, yourself are traumatized,” Roddy said.

Roddy emphasizes that, like any country, there is a wide range of opinions, but she fears the cycle of violence and revenge doesn't have an easy solution.

