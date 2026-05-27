Omaha's Camelot Pool closed entire 2026 season; other pools open June 1st

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Camelot Pool, at 9270 Cady Avenue in Omaha, will not open at all this summer.

According to Omaha Parks & Recreation, the problem is 'a significant maintenance issue,' described as being related to the pool's filtration tank. The City says the failure is 'currently unrepairable.'

Also of note, maintenance and repair considerations will keep Gallagher Pool, 2936 North 52nd Street, and Zorinsky Pool, 3808 South 156th Street, closed for now. Those sites are expected to open at some point in 2026.

On the other side of the coin: Hanscom Pool will open slightly earlier than originally scheduled. Those details are below, along with other City pools.

Deer Ridge Pool – 585 S. 126th Street

June 1st – August 9th

Open daily from 12:00-6:00pm

Elkhorn Pool – 3200 N. 207th Street

June 1st – August 9th

Open daily from 1:00-7:00pm

Elmwood Pool – 606 S. Happy Hollow Blvd.

June 1st – August 9th

Open daily 1:00-7:00pm

Hanscom Pool – 3110 Ed Creighton Blvd.

June 1st – August 2nd

Open daily from 10:00am-3:00pm

Hitchcock Pool – 5025 S. 45th St.

June 1st – August 9th

Open daily from 1:00-7:00pm

Karen Pool – 6288 H St.

June 5th – August 2nd

Open daily from 1:00-5:00pm

Miller Pool – 6275 N. 30th St.

June 1st – August 9th

Open daily from 12:00-5:00pm

Oak Heights Pool – 10205 U St.

June 1st – August 9th

Open daily from 1:00-7:00pm

Roanoke Pool – 4747 N. 113th Street

June 1st – August 9th

Open daily from 1:00-7:00pm

Spring Lake Pool – 4020 Hoctor Blvd.

June 5th – August 2nd

Open daily from 1:00-5:00pm

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