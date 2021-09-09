Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces Halloween event series, Friday closure

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for family-friendly Halloween options, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be holding a series of “fun and not-so-frightening” events that might interest you. The zoo also said it will be closed on Friday for its biennial Zoofari fundraising event.

The Ghouls and Glow events will be taking place October 8 – 10 and 15 – 30, 2021 and promise Halloween fun for the whole family.

The zoo provided the following release about the event:

In regards to the zoo's closure on Friday, it said "The Zoo will be closed on September 10, 2021, as we prepare for our biennial fundraiser, Zoofari. As a nonprofit, Zoofari provides vital financial assistance to allow the Zoo to continue wildlife conservation work and education."

