LIVE: Rhino gets loose at the Omaha Zoo; everyone, including rhino, is fine

'Hectic afternoon' at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo
KMTV
Posted at 2:09 PM, Sep 07, 2021
OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — On Tuesday afternoon a rhino was briefly missing at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. Guests were ushered into zoo buildings as a precautionary measure.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is holding a live press conference regarding the escape:

He is back in his pen, safe and sound, according to zoo officials. There is no danger to guests, staff or students at the zoo preschool.

A zoo spokeswoman told 3 News Now that it was a "hectic afternoon." The identity of the rhinoceros in question hasn't been confirmed yet.

That didn't stop visitors from having a little fun.

