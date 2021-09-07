LIVE: Rhino gets loose at the Omaha Zoo; everyone, including rhino, is fine

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — On Tuesday afternoon a rhino was briefly missing at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. Guests were ushered into zoo buildings as a precautionary measure.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is holding a live press conference regarding the escape:

He is back in his pen, safe and sound, according to zoo officials. There is no danger to guests, staff or students at the zoo preschool.

A zoo spokeswoman told 3 News Now that it was a "hectic afternoon." The identity of the rhinoceros in question hasn't been confirmed yet.

That didn't stop visitors from having a little fun.

At the Omaha Zoo. Rhino got loose. 10/10. Best zoo ever. — Cameron Little (@ClisterVision) September 7, 2021

@omaha_scanner stuck in a building at the Zoo. Code red, rhino is out and loose.

Watching trainers struggle as he is just to forge some new grass🤦🏽‍♂️ — Jack.Barna (@jackbarna) September 7, 2021

I'm at the zoo and the rhino got out. I love Omaha. — Gatorade Should Be Thicker. (@WinslowDumaine) September 7, 2021

schools in omaha were on lockdown a few minutes ago because a rhino escaped from the zoo and that is pretty good — Geppetto San Martín (@SmalltimeJones) September 7, 2021

