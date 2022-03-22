Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium hosting open interviews for part-time employees

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Monday that they are looking to fill part-time Guest Services and Education positions.

It is hosting open interviews on March 24, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Applicants must be at least 16-years-old and be able to work a minimum of 24 hours per week which include weekends and holidays.

All who plan to attend the interviews must apply online prior to arriving.

Open interviews will be conducted in the zoo’s Durham TreeTops Restaurant.

According to a press release, no appointments are necessary and immediate interviews will be available for the following positions:

• Admissions Attendant

• Admissions Clerical Assistant

• Adventure Guide

• Campout Leader

• Catering Campout Shift Supervisor

• Concessions Crew Member

• Concessions Shift Supervisor

• Education Zoo Instructor

• Gift Shop Cashier

• Interpretive Guide

• Rides Attendant

• Skyfari Operator

• Tram Driver

• TreeTops Crew Member

• TreeTops Shift Supervisor

• Zoo Afterschool Program (ZAP) Staff

• Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park



Education Instructor

Gift Shop Cashier

The zoo currently employs approximately 300 full-time and 650 part-time staff members

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.