Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium vies to be America's best... again

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Kansas City Chiefs did it in the Super Bowl. Now, Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium looks to go back-to-back as the Best Zoo in America, as well as two other categories. Votes are essential!

Vote for Best Zoo: https://10best.usatoday.com/.../omahas-henry-doorly-zoo.../

Vote for Best Exhibit – Desert Dome: https://10best.usatoday.com/.../desert-dome-at-omahas.../

Vote for Best for Safari Park: https://10best.usatoday.com/.../lee-g-simmons-wildlife.../

Each person can vote once a day on each device for each category through March 4th at 10:59am.

"One thing that makes our zoo so special is just the immersive exhibits that we create for not just our guests, but our animals. And I think the proof is in the pudding. When you come and you visit, you can't help but be transformed into that space. And we've worked really hard to create that space. It's very purposeful. It extends beyond just a visit to our zoo and our conservation efforts, and just what it takes to get there, I think, is really special," said Mandy Rosenquist, vice president of marketing, communications and events at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

Results will be announced on March 15th.

