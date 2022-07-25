Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo celebrates first Member Appreciation Week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you have a zoo membership at the Henry Doorly Zoo, this week is all about you.

Member Appreciation Week starts Monday and runs through Friday, July 29.

In years past, the zoo would have a Member Appreciation Day every six months to thank its members.

This year, it decided to take it up a notch and extend five days so everyone could participate.

Zoo Membership Manager Sara Peters-Fox says the membership numbers and support from the Omaha metro are second to none when hearing from colleagues of other zoos around the country.

Deals this week include 50 percent off at Stingray Beach, and 20 percent off food and gift shop purchases on Tuesday and Thursday.

Members will also be able to redeem free tickets for one roundtrip ride on either the train, tram, Skyfari or Sue's Carousel.

"Everybody on that membership is going to get a free ride ticket. We have all of these new kiosks in the zoo so instead of waiting in one line, you can go into any of those kiosks now and pick those tickets up,” Peters-Fox said. “If you maybe have to work that day you can pop by the kiosks on the outside of our zoo, and you can pick those tickets up and come back on a different day.”

You must redeem your free ride ticket this week. However, the tickets will not expire until August 31.

There will also be several opportunities to learn more about the zoo's different animals each day.

"They're going to be able to focus on a different area of the zoo every day. Monday, the first day, is going to be Africa,” Peters-Fox said. “So, we will have a lot of different activities and enrichments going on around Africa."

On top of all the activities, there will be giveaways each day. Monday's giveaway is a giraffe backstage experience for four.

To check out the schedule of events and all the deals available this week to members, click here.

