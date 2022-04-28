Omaha's hospitality industry set to thrive for Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After missing out the last two years due to the pandemic, the Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting returns to Omaha this weekend.

Tens of thousands of people will make the trip for the eventful weekend. The first time since 2019, and the first time ever for The Farman Hotel.

The hotel is locally owned and is an autograph collection, which means it is unique to the city, with its art and features all centering around Omaha.

While The Farnam is new to the Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting, it took no time to fill up.

"Once the meeting was announced that it was going to be held in person officially, rooms started being booked almost immediately,” Director of Sales and Marketing for The Farnam Tiffany Guyle said. “We've been sold out for quite some time. We're very excited to have the shareholders in. It's just an opportunity for us to showcase what we can do, the service levels that we provide, and the amenities and rooms that we have."

Guyle says The Farnam is designed for high-end travelers looking for a unique experience, which lends itself perfectly for this weekend.

Restaurants across the metro will see a big boom as well.

The Farnam is home to the Dynamite Woodfire Grill, its fine dining restaurant, and it is expected to be just as busy.

"We've proactively reached out to people who are going to be staying with us this weekend to see if we can help them with reservations in advance because we do get a lot of walk-ins and local people who want to dine in the restaurant,” Guyle said. “So we're going to be quite busy in Dynamite. I think there are some reservations left but probably later in the evening. We're going to have things going on in all areas of the hotel, which is really what we prefer to see all the time."

The Farnam has a bar and terrace, the Catalyst, as well. Guyle says it will be booked for much of the weekend to cater to groups at the hotel that will be entertaining clients and holding receptions.

Bottom line, if you're in the hospitality industry in downtown Omaha this weekend, you're in business.

