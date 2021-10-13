Omaha's Retail Aware helping keep retailers' shelves stocked

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Product shortages continue to increase, the demand is still there, but the bottleneck in the global supply chain is raising prices and leaving retail shelves empty.

However, Omaha company Retail Aware is helping retailers stay ahead of the curve.

Retail Aware was founded in 2018. The company uses in-store sensors to track the activity of products in retail stores in real-time. Retail Aware’s analytic platform has now been adopted by clients all over the globe.

“We help brands and retailers measure their product displays and in-store media in real-time,” Retail Aware Co-Founder and CEO Keith Fix said. “We give them real-time insights into understanding ‘is product available? Where are sales coming from?’ and really giving them a holistic view of understanding what is happening on shelves.”

The services they provide are as important as ever because of the supply chain issues we are seeing due to the pandemic, high demands, and the shortage of workers.

“That’s created the perfect storm for ultimately what it has come down to — product delays and empty shelves,” Fix said. “I think one of my favorite things that a client told me is that it’s no longer good enough to get a rearview mirror. I don’t need reports, I need a heart monitor and a live pulse of what’s happening across my retail operations.”

Following that ‘live pulse’ makes it much easier to plan ahead so you don’t fall behind on a product, and provides data on the products that are seeing the most activity in the store and why.

