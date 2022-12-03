Omaha's Salvation Army prepares thousands of toys to be donated for Christmas

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — It is not quite Santa's workshop but over the last few weeks, the garden shed on the Salvation Army's campus has become the epicenter of a holiday mission to make sure every child has a merry Christmas.

"What's happening behind us right now is we have some volunteers helping us sort some of the toys we have collected so far for the angel tree program," said Salvation Army Sergeant Dan Sawka.

Most of these toys will have been on quite the journey before ending up under a Christmas tree.

Many start the journey in blue barrels found at Jensen Tire and Auto locations across the metro and work their way to the Salvation Army, who like Santa, will spread them to families across Omaha.

"We are sorting them out and making sure they are evenly distributed amongst the three Salvation Army sites across the city. One in the Central city area, one in North Omaha and one in South Omaha," said Sawka.

The thousands of toys are a phenomenal show of generosity and one that couldn't come at a more important time.

"The Army has seen an influx of people this year. We have signed up approximately 2,000 families which is one of the higher numbers that we have had, especially seeing the inflation rates we have seen. A lot of people are reaching out to the Army and in turn, the Army is reaching out to the metro area asking for assistance," said Sawka.

Any brand-new toy could be the one to make a young child's Christmas special and all new toy donations are welcome.

It can be a little harder to find a gift for older kids but Sawka said there are some easy solutions, and in a pinch, you can always find inspiration amongst your own friends and family.

"We do distribute gift cards for older kids and that just makes it a little easier for them. If you have access to an older child I'd ask them, what would they want for Christmas?" said Sawka.

It takes a well-oiled machine to get thousands of Christmas presents sorted and sent before the big day and Sawka said it wouldn't be possible without the help of dozens of merry helpers who donate their toys and time to keep the spirit of Christmas alive for kids across Omaha.

"We are called the Salvation Army, but it takes an army of volunteers to take our hope beyond Christmas. Today what we see is really, the mobilization of an army of volunteers who love the Omaha Metro Area, giving back to their neighbors," said Sawka.

Toys can be dropped off at any of the 21 Jensen Tire and Auto locations around Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Fremont and Lincoln through December 10th.

They'll get picked up by folks from Two Men and Truck and taken to the Salvation Army and make Christmas merry for kids in our community.

