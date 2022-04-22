Omaha's Spring Cleanup dumpsites return Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The time has come to clear out some space in your homes, yards, and garages for spring. Especially those larger items that won’t be taken curbside.

Starting Saturday, the City of Omaha and its Neighborhood Associations have it covered with its Spring Cleanup dumpsites.

The 2022 Omaha Spring Cleanup will last five consecutive Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting April 23, with the focus on one specific area of neighborhoods each week.

April 23: Northwest Omaha

April 30: Northeast Omaha

May 7: Southwest Omaha

May 14: Central Omaha

May 21: Southeast Omaha

For all of the specific locations, click here.

Each Saturday, there are 13 locations total. Ten of them are for general bulk items only like furniture, carpet, television, etc.

There are three separate sites that will take other items. One that will take appliances and general bulk, and another that will take tires and general bulk.

The City of Omaha Southeast Joint Use Maintenance Facility will be available for yard waste only every Saturday.

City of Omaha Solid Waste Coordinator Nick Chapman says they’re ready for the high demand.

“It’s wild. We have anywhere from two to six compacter trucks at each site. We try to rotate them and get them in and out. We are running trucks out to the landfill and bringing them back to load them up again,” Chapman said. “I would definitely recommend getting there early, the lines can get a little long, so we just ask that people be a little patient.”

You can find a full list of what is and isn’t accepted at the dumpsites by clicking here.

“One of the things that we don’t take is concrete. We aren’t going to take loads of dirt. Large construction debris, we're not going to have someone bring in an entire roof,” Chapman said. “We can bring in little stuff, leftover shingles, leftover drywall, things like that we will take, but big things for projects, we’re not going to take that.”

Chapman says if you are busy the weekend that the dumpsites are in your area of town, no worries. You can go to any of the other locations on the corresponding Saturday.

