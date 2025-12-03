Omaha's Terence 'Bud' Crawford loses super middleweight belt after fee dispute

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV ) — Omaha boxing champion Terence 'Bud' Crawford is losing his super middleweight title without stepping back into the ring.

The World Boxing Council announced it was stripping Crawford's belt after he failed to pay sanctioning fees on his last two fights. Crawford won the title in September when he dominated Canelo Alvarez.

The WBC said it reduced the fee from the typical 3% down to 0.6%, with three-quarters of that fee going to a fund to aid fighters around the world. The organization also said it reached out to Crawford and his team but received no response.

The top two contenders will now fight to claim Crawford's vacated title.

Crawford beats Alvarez to win undisputed super middleweight title

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.