BREAKING: Crawford beats Alvarez to win undisputed super middleweight title

David Becker/AP
Terence Crawford, right, throws a punch at Canelo Alvarez during an undisputed super middleweight championship boxing match in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/David Becker)
LAS VEGAS (KMTV) — Omaha's own Terence 'Bud' Crawford beat Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision to win the undisputed super middleweight championship of the world late Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Crawford becomes the first male boxer to become the undisputed champ in three different weight divisions.

The Omaha native is now 42-0 in his professional career.

The bout drew an Allegiant Stadium record of 70,482 fans.

After the fight, when asked if this was his last bout, Crawford, who turns 38 later this month, said he wasn't sure & he will talk to his team about the future.

The judges scored the fight 115-113, 115-113 & 116-112 in favor of Crawford.

