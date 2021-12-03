Watch
Omahoans get new lease on life through New Life Program

Open Door Mission graduates four from its program
Four individuals graduated from New Life Program at Open Door Mission in Omaha last night.
Posted at 1:39 PM, Dec 03, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A reason to celebrate last night as the Open Door Mission recognized the hard work of four of its residents graduating from the "New Life Program."

They took part while staying at the Open Door Campus.

The four-month-long program focuses on recovery from addiction, financial literacy, job readiness and more.

Some of the graduates shared their stories of growth and their plans for the future.

The mission says it knows the world is a difficult place to return to right now, but they believe their graduates are ready.

"It is a different world for anyone to go into, so we've worked really hard to have them have sponsors that they really are interacting with and also mentors,” said Steve Frazee, Chief Program Officer of Open Door Mission

More than 60 people have graduated from the New Life Program this year.

