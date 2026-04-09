On the road: Mobile simulation unit changes training landscape for Omaha's EMTs and paramedics

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you're an EMT or a paramedic, pulling away from your station for advanced certification training and continuing education is necessary - but not always convenient.

Creighton’s Paramedicine Department in the College of Nursing and the Omaha Fire Department collaborated on a new Mobile Simulation Unit - designed to provide hands-on at fire stations across Omaha - instead of just centralized county training facilities.

According to Creighton, the big picture is "access to training while strengthening the workforce pipeline supporting emergency care across Omaha."

Watch the 3 News Now video clip to get a look inside.

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