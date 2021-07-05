One dead following accident at Adventureland Park

ALTOONA, Iowa (KMTV) — In a statement on social media, Adventureland Park confirmed that one person died following an accident on its Ranging River ride on Saturday. The statement said the organization is "saddened" by the death.

The Facebook post went on to say, "This investigation is ongoing and the ride remains closed. Adventureland is working closely with both the State and local authorities and would like to thank them again for their efforts. At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were onsite."

An earlier post on the amusement park's Facebook page indicates that the accident happened around 7:35 p.m. on Saturday. According to that post there were 6 people on the ride when it overturned. Four guests at the park were transported to the hospital where one later died.

The park also noted that the ride was inspected on Friday and was found to be in working order.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.